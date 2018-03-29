Josh Norman, Richard Sherman speak out against NFL's new rule on head-down hits

Richard Sherman and Josh Norman aren't fans of a new rule the NFL introduced Tuesday which says a player will be penalized or even ejected for lowering their helmet to initiate contact.

An NFL spokesman laid out the rule nicely to USA Today Sports saying, “It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent. The player may be disqualified. Applies to any player anywhere on the field.”

Norman expressed concern of a player being disqualified for simple incidental contact.

“If your helmet comes in contact?" Norman asked. "How are you going to avoid that if you’re in the trenches and hit a running back, facemask to facemask and accidentally graze the helmet? It’s obviously going to happen."

Sherman was more visual with his evaluation of the rule.

“It’s ridiculous," he wrote in a text message to USA Today. "Like telling a driver if you touch the lane lines, you’re getting a ticket. (It’s) gonna lead to more lower-extremity injuries.”

While both Norman and Sherman both make good points, new Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn had more of an entertaining response.

"That's called football," he wrote on Twitter.

The new rule will take some getting used to for players, officials and fans alike, but Norman was right in pointing out how the implementation of the rule is showing the change in the game of football.

“I understand trying to be safer, I get it. We saw what happened to (Steelers linebacker) Ryan Shazier, and I get it and understand that, but at the same time, it’s football," Norman told USA Today.

"I don’t know what other way to say it but it’s football. … I pray for the game and hope it’ll still be what it is, but it seems in our day and age, the game as we know it is coming to an end. But really, we’re all playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played.”