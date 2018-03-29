The most sought-after color commentator in professional football won't be working with any major networks this upcoming season.

Peyton Manning turns down Fox 'Thursday Night Football' gig, report says

According to the New York Post, Peyton Manning has turned down Fox's offer to be the lead analyst for "Thursday Night Football." This comes after he already turned down ESPN's offer to take over for Jon Gruden on "Monday Night Football."

Both ESPN and Fox saw Manning having similar success to CBS lead analyst Tony Romo. The former Cowboys quarterback took over for Phil Simms and had a good season alongside Jim Nantz in 2017.

Manning does not want to step into a role like that apparently, at least for now. Unfortunately for Fox, they have no discernible Plan B, the report says.

There have been rumors that Kurt Warner could take over the role and that several other prominent names are in the running, but according to the Post, Fox essentially put all of their eggs in the Manning basket and it did not pan out for them.