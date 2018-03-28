Dirk Nowitzki has spent his entire 20-season career with the Dallas Mavericks, and the future NBA Hall of Famer will likely get a 21st.

Dirk Nowitzki plans to return to Mavericks next season

Nowitzki and the Mavs agreed to a two-year deal in 2017 that will have the seven-foot German join former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history to spend a 20-year career with one team.

The 39-year-old Nowitzki stands by his commitment for another season.

"As of now, I'm planning to come back," Nowitzki told the New York Times.

"I feel great. I've only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are."

Nowitzki told the Times he will review his health in the offseason before deciding on whether to play on the $5m 2018-19 contract.

While Nowitzki is not the offensive force he was when he won the 2006-07 MVP award and 2011 Finals MVP honour, he is still a strong contributor.

He is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season for the 22-51 Mavericks.

Nowitzki is sixth on the NBA's scoring list and trails fifth-place Wilt Chamberlain by just 281 points entering Tuesday's game.