AJ Puk injury update: A's top pitching prospect facing Tommy John surgery

The Athletics' top prospect AJ Puk is facing season-ending Tommy John surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Dr. James Andrews was consulted after an initial diagnosis by Dr. Doug Freeberg in Arizona. Andrews recommended Puk undergo the surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left arm.

FanRag Sports reported earlier in the day that Puk was dealing with a ligament issue in his pitching elbow.

Puk was one of the A's best pitchers in spring training, throwing 10 2/3 innings with a 3.38 ERA but he allowed four runs in the final inning of a March 15th outing and did not pitch since.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Puk underwent an MRI earlier this month after dealing with left biceps tendinitis but the results were clean.

Puk was the No. 6 overall pick by the A's in the 2016 draft and is currently the No. 32 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.