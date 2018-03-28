Medi Bayreuth fought back to win the first leg of their FIBA Basketball Champions League derby against MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg 86-81 and UCAM Murcia took charge of their clash with Pinar Karsiyaka.

Bayreuth and Murcia take first-leg leads

Bayreuth trailed their German rivals by 11 points in the third quarter and were nine adrift in the fourth, but rallied to take a five-point advantage on the road.

Gabe York top scored with 18 points, while Nate Linhart and James Robinson finished with 14 apiece to give Bayreuth the edge.

Thomas Walkup poured in 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for a Ludwigsburg side that must raise their game in the second leg at Oberfrankenhalle next Wednesday.

Murcia knocked defending champions Iberostar Tenerife out to reach the last eight and could yet go all the way after beating Karsiyaka 79-65 in Izmir.

The home side edged into an early lead but were 19 points down at half-time and never looked likely to recover in a contest which lasted three hours due to scoreboard issues and a stoppage when a fan pushed Murcia's Sadiel Rojas.

Augusto Lima delivered for Murcia, top scoring with 25 points in an outstanding display at Karsiyaka Arena to put the Spanish side firmly on course for the last four.