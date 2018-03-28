Dirk Nowitzki has spent his entire 20-season career with the Mavericks, and will likely get a 21st in Dallas.

Dirk Nowitzki plans to return to Mavericks next season

Nowitzki and the Mavs agreed to a two-year deal this past summer that will have the 7-foot German join former Lakers guard Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history to spend a 20-year career with one NBA team. Nowitzki stands by his commitment for another season.

"As of now, I'm planning to come back," Nowitzki told the New York Times. "I feel great. I've only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are."

Nowitzki told the Times he will review his health this summer before deciding on whether to play on the $5 million 2018-19 contract.

While the 7-foot center/forward isn't the offensive force he was when he won the 2006-07 MVP award and 2011 Finals MVP honors, he's still a strong contributor. He is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season for the 22-51 Mavericks.

Nowitzki is already in rarefied air in the NBA's all-time statistics. He's sixth on the NBA's scoring list and trails fifth-place Wilt Chamberlain by just 281 points entering Tuesday's game.