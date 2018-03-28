Manchester City ace Phil Foden has made the top five of this year's NxGn series, Goal's annual list of the most talented youngsters in world football.

NxGn: Phil Foden named in top five teenagers in world football

Although long billed as one of the Premier League club's most promising prospects, the 17-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence over the past 12 months, starring for both club and country.

Only last summer, City boss Pep Guardiola was left dumbstruck by Foden's playmaking skills in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in the United States.

"It’s a long time since I have seen something like this," the former Barcelona midfielder enthused. "His performance was on another level."

Foden then starred for the England side that reached the final of the European Under-17 Championship in Croatia in May, putting his side 2-1 ahead in the tournament decider only to see Spain fight back to triumph on penalties.

However, the Stockport native was not to be denied international honours in 2017, as he inspired the Three Lions to victory in the Under-17 World Cup in India in October.

Indeed, Foden was named player of the tournament, after netting three times, including twice in a stunning 5-2 win over Spain in the final.

The following month, he made his Manchester City debut in a Champions League game against Feyenoord, before being handed his Premier League bow in a win over Tottenham in December.

Guardiola is convinced that Foden is now destined for great things at the Etihad Stadium, pointing out: "He’s 17-years-old, he’s a City player, he grew up in the academy, he loves the club, he’s a City fan and for us he’s a gift."

MORE:

Back to the future: Sonny Pike returns to Ajax

| Adu, Lamptey & 20 teenage superstars who failed to fulfil their potential

| NxGn: Who are the world's top 50 wonderkids?



We now know that Foden has made the top five of this year's NxGn, which ranks the top 50 players in the world born on or after January 1, 1999. However, will he finish top of the pile?

All will be revealed on Wednesday when the full list is published at 1200GMT.