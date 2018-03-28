Chris Mack's move to embattled Louisville program is a risk well worth taking

Louisville hired Chris Mack on Tuesday in a move that was expected, but yet will still be questioned: Why exactly did the Xavier coach leave a stable winner for a program in turmoil?

The simple answer is that it's a risk worth taking.

Is Louisville a better program than Xavier right now? Mack, who is 212-96 in nine seasons coaching the Musketeers, is a big season why. He led Xavier to three Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight appearance in 2017. Xavier was a No. 2 seed in the 2016 tournament and a No. 1 seed for the first time in 2018. This is a steady winner whose next coach will be set up for success. Chances are they'll enjoy it, too.

Xavier battles for supremacy in its own city with Cincinnati, and Mack has held the line there by winning six out of nine in the Crosstown Shootout since 2009-10. Mack left that to go to Kentucky, where John Calipari's Wildcats are 9-2 against Louisville — including a pair of high-profile tournament victories.

Knowing all that, is this still a risk worth taking? Mack, like several Xavier predecessors before him, is betting he'll be able to take that next step up. He leaves a Xavier program still looking for its first Final Four berth for Louisville, which has 10 such appearances and three national titles.

Of course, two of those Final Fours and one national title were vacated because of a recruiting scandal during the Rick Pitino era, but it's a bigger program in a bigger conference where Mack should have time to bring the Cardinals out of the fallout — even in an unstable climate, given the FBI investigation looming over college basketball.

Other former Xavier coaches took the next step in the NCAA Tournament after leaving for a bigger job. Pete Gillen made the Elite Eight at Providence. Skip Prosser made the Sweet 16 at Wake Forest. Thad Matta made two Final Fours at Ohio State — the first coming in 2007, with the help of a second-round tournament victory against Xavier.

Mack can take that next step by leading Louisville to a Final Four.

This analogy isn't perfect. Sean Miller at Xavier made the Elite Eight in 2007-08 and Sweet 16 the following year. He's enjoyed similar success at Arizona, but hasn't been able to take the elusive next step with the Wildcats. It's part of the reason Gregg Marshall hasn't left Wichita State, and Mark Few hasn't left Gonzaga. They are there for the long term.

That's the risk Mack has taken. It's the challenge he has accepted.

Mack, however, also seems to be thinking in the long term. Look at the ages of the iconic coaches in the ACC: Syracuse's Jim Boeheim (73), Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (71) and North Carolina's Roy Williams (67) address retirement stories every year, even though none of those coaches has shown any signs of slowing down. That doesn't change the fact no ACC team made the Final Four this year. There's an opportunity to compete.

Mack, 48, can either compete with them now, or continue to battle with Villanova's Jay Wright (56), who has the Wildcats in the Final Four for the second time in three years.

It's undoubtedly a bigger challenge in a bigger conference. After all, Louisville won three consecutive conference tournaments with the Big East in 2012-13 and the American Athletic Conference in 2014 before joining the ACC. In the Cardinals' two tournament appearances since, they were a No. 4 seed in 2015 and a No. 2 seed in 2017, despite losing six conference games apiece, respectively. There's a little more margin for error in the regular season because of that ACC light.

Mack won't have it easy. No coach does, and nobody is saying Xavier isn't in better shape right now. But give Mack a few years to right the ship at Louisville, and this move will make sense.

This risk is worth taking, and Mack will be rewarded in time.