UNLV freshman Brandon McCoy declares for NBA Draft

McCoy, a McDonald's All-American in 2017, announced Tuesday on social media that he has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

"This is probably one of the toughest decisions I have ever made," McCoy said in the post. "My experience at UNLV has been amazing. I love Las Vegas, the university, Coach Menzies, my teammates and the entire Runnin' Rebel program. I will always be a Rebel but when weighing all the factors, with the support of my family I have decided it is in my best interest to forgo my collegiate eligibility and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.

"I plan to earn my degree and will continue to work with coach so that is achieved in the near future. There were so many great memories created here. I want to thank the entire Rebel Family all and will be their biggest fan moving forward. I will carry the Vegas Strong mentality with me for the rest of my life."

McCoy, a 7-foot power forward, was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after averaging 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He also had a Mountain West-high 18 double-doubles.

“Brandon was an amazing addition to our program and helped to legitimize our ability to recruit top-tier talent,” UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies said in a statement released by the school. “His commitment to his academics is real and I am confident he will continue to work toward his bachelor’s degree from UNLV. Even though his time here was short, it was great having him as a part of the program.

“I am confident he will have a successful career at the next level based on his dedication, commitment, ability and overall character.”