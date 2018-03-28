Seahawks release QB Trevone Boykin after domestic assault allegations

The Seahawks have released backup quarterback Trevone Boykin hours after he was accused of domestic violence.

WFAA-TV in Dallas reported that Boykin's girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, said he choked her to the point of blacking out and that her mouth had to be wired shut after he broke it in two places last week.

Bailey, who said the pair have been in a relationship since they were in high school, told WFAA an argument began at his home in Mansfield, Texas, after she wouldn't let him see a text message.

"So he goes into a choke. I remember him choking me, and I'm trying to calm him down. And I just couldn't. And I blacked out. I just couldn't calm him down at all,” Bailey alleged.

"The pressure was just hard. The pressure got hard to where I just remember just collapsing completely. And I just woke up in a puddle of blood on the kitchen floor. My whole right side was full of blood on the kitchen floor."

Bailey said Boykin eventually drove her to Dallas Regional Medical Center, but when the staff began questioning them separately about the incident, Boykin is alleged to have left the hospital and didn't return. She said she had to be airlifted to a different hospital because she was struggling to breathe from a swollen and constricted airway.

While Boykin has yet to be charged, police confirmed to WFAA that Boykin is under investigation.

Boykin released a statement after the Seahawks released him, calling Bailey's story "false."



Boykin, 24, was arrested in April 2017 and charged with public intoxication and marijuana possession after a car he was in crashed into a Dallas bar and injured eight people.

Bailey now says she was driving the vehicle that night and the reason she crashed is because Boykin was hitting her, which caused her to lose control of the car. She said she covered for him at his request because his football career would be lost.

She said he also told her to say she injured herself last week with the story that she either got jumped or fell.

As a senior at TCU, Boykin was suspended for the Alamo Bowl after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication after an altercation at a San Antonio bar at around 2 a.m. two days before the game.