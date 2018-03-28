Louisville hires Xavier's Chris Mack, reports say; UofL says no deal done

UPDATE: Louisville spokesman John Karman said Tuesday night that no contract with Mack has been signed.



Louisville has hired Xavier's Chris Mack as its new men's basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

Mack — reportedly signed to a seven-year contract worth about $4 million annually — would replace David Padgett, who served as the Cardinals' interim coach for the 2017-18 season after Rick Pitino was fired in the wake of a pay-for-play scandal.

Mack announced on Twitter he was leaving Xavier:

Said Greg Christopher, Xavier's athletics director:

"I want to thank Chris Mack for his exceptional work with the Xavier basketball program over the last 14 years, including the last nine years as our head coach," Christopher said in a statement. "We wish Chris the best of luck as he attacks a new challenge. But make no mistake that we are excited about the current state and the future trajectory of the Xavier basketball program.

"Yes, there is disappointment today as we say goodbye to a coach and a friend but the level of excitement about our future is at a high level. We will conduct a national search to find our new men’s basketball head coach.”

Mack would bring a winning pedigree to Louisville, having coached the Musketeers to a 212–96 record and eight postseason trips in nine years at Xavier — including three Sweet 16 appearances and only their third Elite Eight appearance in program history.

He will take over a program in turmoil, one that not only missed the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years, but also had its 2013 national championship, among other victories, vacated.

