The Trail Blazers' most recent victory came at a cost for Evan Turner.

Trail Blazers G Evan Turner fined $10K for 'inappropriate gesture'

The veteran guard has been fined $10,000 by the NBA for an "inappropriate gesture" during Sunday's game against the Thunder, the league announced Tuesday.




The incident occurred during the third quarter of Portland's eventual 108-105 win before a tussle between the two teams broke out. Turner, Terrance Ferguson, Ed Davis and Russell Westbrook were assessed technical fouls after the altercation, though Turner offered to pay Ferguson's fine.

"Honestly, he's probably 10 years younger than me," Turner said after the game, via Oregon Live. "I told him I'd pay his fine. Things just happen. It's basketball. I respect those guys over there. They compete. This was a hard-fought game. I feel bad in general. Literally, I just pushed the first two people I saw. Me, personally, I don't feel any good about pushing — no disrespect to Ferguson — a 19-year-old kid. It is what it is."

Turner, 29, signed a four-year contract worth $70 million with the Trail Blazers in July 2016.

