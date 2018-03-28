News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Stephens dominates Kerber to reach Miami semis

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - American Sloane Stephens needed just over an hour to cruise past Germany's former world number one Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-2 and reach the Miami Open semi-finals for her first time on Tuesday.

Stephens dominates Kerber to reach Miami semis

Stephens dominates Kerber to reach Miami semis

The U.S. Open champion fired her 22nd winner on match point to dispatch the 10th-seeded Kerber and set up a showdown with either Karolina Pliskova or Victoria Azarenka, who play their quarter-final later on Tuesday.
The win guarantees that 25-year-old Florida native Stephens will make her debut in the top 10 when the WTA rankings are released after the tournament.
Tuesday's win was Stephens' second straight triumph over a former world number one after she defeated third-seeded Garbine Muguruza to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.


(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Toby Davis)

Back To Top