Mbappe sets post-war record with France double

Kylian Mbappe has set a post-war record for France by bagging a brace in a friendly date with Russia.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward remains a relative newcomer on the international stage having only made his senior debut in March 2017.

His first goal for his country arrived in August of that year during a World Cup qualifying clash with the Netherlands.

Mbappe is now up to 12 caps for Les Bleus, and his latest outing has proved to be his most productive.

A trip to World Cup hosts Russia promised to offer France a stern examination of their credentials ahead of a bid for global glory this summer.

They were, however, to find inspiration from their 19-year-old striker.

Mbappe latched onto a precision pass from Paul Pogba to open the scoring in St Petersburg, with the deadlock broken five minutes before half-time.

He then grabbed his second of the game, and France’s third, in the 83rd minute as he cleverly created space inside the box and fired through the legs of Andrey Lunyov.



19 - Kylian Mbappé is the youngest player to score a brace with the French national team in the post-war period (19 years & 3 months). Delicious. pic.twitter.com/uONxjFgFQm

— OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 27, 2018



France have seen plenty of exciting talents emerge through the years, but few have generated quite so much excitement.

Mbappe is already being billed as a potential Ballon d’Or winner of the future, with the youngster having enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence.

He will be hoping to add another Ligue 1 title to his collection this season, having swapped reigning champions Monaco for PSG, while Les Bleus will head to Russia this summer among the favourites to claim a second World Cup triumph.