John Obi Mikel has sent a message of support to the Super Eagles ahead of their international friendly game with Serbia at the Hive Stadium on Tuesday evening.

'I'm with you tonight' - Mikel's message to Nigeria ahead of Serbia friendly

The Tianjin Teda midfielder was not available in Nigeria's win over Poland and will continue his absence for the second friendly tie against Mladen Krstajic’s men owing to work permit issue at his base in China.

However, the former team captain has taken to the social media to show support for the team.

“I'm excited to see how far we can go as a team this year,” Mikel tweeted.

“Tonight is another step on that journey. I'm with you tonight.”