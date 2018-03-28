Arjen Robben admits retirement is still an option as he waits on the offer of a contract extension at Bayern Munich.

Robben admits retirement an option as he remains without Bayern extension

The 34-year-old winger has spent nine years at the Allianz Arena, making over 280 appearances while tasting Bundesliga and Champions League success.

He is, however, approaching the end of his current deal and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

Robben maintains that discussions with Bayern regarding his future are planned, but has also hinted that he may decide to hang up his boots.

A man with 96 caps for the Netherlands to his name told Bayerischer Rundfunk: “I'm a bit impatient, but unfortunately a decision on the extension of my contract has not yet been made.

“With Karl-Heinz Rummenigge I have agreed that we will hold talks in April, then we will see.”

On the chances of him playing on into the 2018-19 campaign, Robben added: “I think that's the hardest part of getting to an age where you know the end is coming closer, making the right decision is always difficult.

“I just have to wait and see what my gut feeling is, how the body feels. You have to take everything into account and then you make a decision in that moment.”

Robben has previously suggested that he feels fit enough to play on for at least another two seasons.

MORE:

Bayern plan contract talks with Robben and Ribery

| Free agents: Which players' contracts are expiring at Europe's top clubs?

| Should Bayern give declining Robben a new contract?



He told Sport Buzzer in February: “At the moment I feel very fit, very good and believe that I can play at the highest level for another year or two - that's my goal.

“I have such an open and honest communication with all those responsible here that I am not worried at all. The club will have a plan. And then I and the club have to decide if and how it goes on.”