News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Canadiens' Shea Weber played 2 months on a broken foot

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Shea Weber is living proof that hockey players are among the most resilient athletes.

Canadiens' Shea Weber played 2 months on a fractured foot

Canadiens' Shea Weber played 2 months on a fractured foot

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Canadiens defenseman admitted that he played on a fractured foot for more than two months before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair the injury.

According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, Weber claimed he initially suffered the injury while blocking a shot by Sabres center Jack Eichel during the first game of the season on Oct. 5 but kept playing until Dec. 16. He underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left foot earlier this month and will be sidelined the rest of the season as he recovers.


MORE:
Shea Weber injury update: Canadiens defenseman needs season-ending foot surgery
| Shea Weber injury update: Canadiens All-Star defenseman out for season

Weber, 32, will need six months to rehabilitate the injury. The 13-year veteran and 11-time All-Star finished with six goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season, his lowest output since playing 28 games as a rookie for the Predators in 2005-06.

Montreal sits at fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 68 points on the season.

Back To Top