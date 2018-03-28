Canadiens' Shea Weber played 2 months on a broken foot

Shea Weber is living proof that hockey players are among the most resilient athletes.

Canadiens' Shea Weber played 2 months on a fractured foot

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, the Canadiens defenseman admitted that he played on a fractured foot for more than two months before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair the injury.

According to Sportsnet's Eric Engels, Weber claimed he initially suffered the injury while blocking a shot by Sabres center Jack Eichel during the first game of the season on Oct. 5 but kept playing until Dec. 16. He underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left foot earlier this month and will be sidelined the rest of the season as he recovers.

Weber, 32, will need six months to rehabilitate the injury. The 13-year veteran and 11-time All-Star finished with six goals and 10 assists in 26 games this season, his lowest output since playing 28 games as a rookie for the Predators in 2005-06.

Montreal sits at fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 68 points on the season.