We have a large, nine-game NHL DFS slate on Tuesday, which includes a two-game late option and a four-game turbo option. As always, we're here to help daily fantasy hockey players with potential value picks and strategy advice for DraftKings and FanDuel contests. Our tips are based on advanced stats, Vegas odds, matchups, and potential points per dollar, among other factors. Besides Natural Stats Trick, Corisca, and Hockey Reference, we now use RotoQL and Dobberhockey’s Frozen Tools combined for last-minute analysis.

NHL DFS Picks: Strategy, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel for Tuesday, March 29

For DFS contests tonight, there is the $40,000 Spin-O-Rama with a $6 entry fee and an $10,000 Micro Spin-O-Rama with a $2 entry fee among the usual higher stake contests. It's once again worth noting that several games could have an over/under of six from Las Vegas. Keep in mind, Vegas is not always right.

Because of the volatile nature of goalies (and other reasons), there will be more information on social media coming closer to roster lock. Don't be afraid to ask questions. If you are looking for even more advice and insight, please check me out on Twitter @ChrisWasselDFS. Let’s get into tonight’s value picks after a visit from the RotoQL optimizer.

Tueday NHL DFS Picks: Center values

Nico Hischier, New Jersey vs. Carolina (DraftKings $4,800, FanDuel $5,300)

Hischier has four points in his last two games. If he plays with Taylor Hall on the power play tonight as well, that will be a duo to watch. Hischier is enjoying a nice past few weeks, which has increased his fantasy value. FanDuel has responded in raising his price while DraftKings has marginally upped his price. If he continues to play around 16 minutes a night, playing him is too easy of a decision.

With the nine-game slate, there is room to set up a few different lineups that are outside the limits of being safe. How high event does that Winnipeg-Boston game become or the Minnesota-Nashville game for that matter? Those are good questions given their center options and some high floors (lots of shots and/or block potential).

The good news is there are several other options as far as value on Tuesday night. Watch for line shifts as teams try to maneuver that are not rested.

Other Options: Mark Scheifele, Patrice Bergeron, Connor McDavid (chalky), Joe Pavelski, Brayden Schenn, Kyle Turris, Nathan MacKinnon (expensive), Eric Staal, Elias Lindholm, Ryan Johansen, Evgeni Malkin/Sidney Crosby (near chalk), Sean Couturier, Tyler Seguin, Piere Luc-Dubois (watch line shifts), Sebastian Aho, Matt Duchene (on a bender), Ryan Getzlaf/Adam Henrique, Vancouver could be a contrarian pick here. (More choices on Twitter).

Crazy Value Possible: Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Chris Tierney, Radek Faksa (hit or miss), Henrik Sedin (dangerous risk)

Tuesday Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Winger values

Boone Jenner, Columbus @ Edmonton (DraftKings $4,500, FanDuel $4,600)

Jenner is a good GPP play tonight because he is still a bit under the radar and his production creates a nice floor! He has hit or exceeded value in eight of his past 10 games, and he will not be heavily owned because of Edmonton and Pittsburgh on this slate. If he keeps up getting scoring chances and is able to put pucks on net, he becomes an even better option.

Look to teams that are riddled with injuries for punt plays. Ottawa and Detroit are hurting badly, and a couple of their defensive prospects will have significant roles for example. With a couple marquis games like Winnipeg-Boston and Nashville-Minnesota, the tendency is to sneak around to Dallas-Philadelphia or even NY Islanders-Ottawa.

Mattias Janmark, Anthony Beauvillier, and Bobby Ryan are all nice options on DraftKings tonight. With this slate, even these riskier plays are viable.

Other Options: David Pastrnak/Brad Marchand, Mike Hoffman, Jamie Benn, Daniel Sedin (dangerous risk), Patrik Laine, Kevin Fiala, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (almost chalk), Nik Ehlers/Kyle Connor, Rickard Rakell/Ondrej Kase, Justin Williams, Alex Kerfoot, Vladimir Tarasenko, Anders Lee, Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hall/Kyle Palmieri, Filip Forsberg (It is Tuesday – look at Nashville wingers). More plays will be on social media. Also, watch to see if there are any last minute line shifts (Extra choices will come later this afternoon on Twitter).

Crazy Value Possible: Tyson Jost (watch ice time), Mattias Janmark (some risk), Valentin Zykov (ballooned price on DraftKings), Kevin Labanc, Tyler Bertuzzi.

Tuesday NHL DFS Advice: Defensemen picks, values

Ryan Pulock, NY Islanders @ Ottawa Senators (DraftKings $5,000, FanDuel $4,400)

Choices are abundant among defensemen on Tuesday night. Pulock is priced well on DraftKings and especially FanDuel. Ottawa allows over 3.5 goals per game at home since Jan. 1 and the Islanders allow nearly that much on the road. It seems the perfect match for a high-shot, high-block potential on Tuesday night. Pulock is literally around $400-per-FanDuel point, which makes him an excellent investment.

Ottawa is good because one can pair up Pulock with the first-unit power play or either top-six line, honestly. The only concern is that they may even be too much of a trendy option on Tuesday, as both penalty kills are hovering near 75 percent.

The defenseman position has lots of possibilities. Patrik Nemeth can be used on a night like this for his floor (blocked shots and shots on goal combined). Ottawa could surprise tonight fromtheir several punt options. Value is vital on this large slate because as teams are out of the playoff hunt, they will try and play some players who have not gotten much of a look.

Other Options: Dustin Byfuglien (priced too low), Roman Josi, John Klingberg, Shayne Gostisbehere, Darnell Nurse, Niklas Kronwall (high risk), Brent Burns (chalky), Torey Krug, Tyson Barrie, Alex Edler (been fantasy relevant all season), Erik Karlsson (see if he plays otherwise pivot to value), Matt Dumba, Alex Pietrangelo, Jaccob Slavin (risky). More choices on social media to come.

Crazy Value Possible: Cody Ceci/Thomas Chabot, Stephen Johns, Patrik Nemeth, Adam Larsson, Tyler Myers (dangerous risk), Vince Dunn.

Tuesday Daily Fantasy Hockey Advice: Goalie picks, values

Keith Kinkaid, New Jersey vs. Carolina (DraftKings $7,900, FanDuel $7,800)

Kinkaid is a reasonable cash and maybe even GPP play on Tuesday because of higher-event shot and goal projections on Tuesday. He is expected to face around 30 shots (has faced 39 shots per 60 in the last five contests) and has a 11-3 record while Cory Schneider has been out with a groin injury and now is not quite 100 percent. Carolina is not the rested team and again New Jersey is performing at a much better rate over the last three weeks. It is like the Devils play better against the best of competition. Tonight is a bit of a test for New Jersey as their record against non-playoff teams has been worse than against playoff teams lately.

That leaves the dilemma of who else to play. Confirmations are just coming out, so the best course of action may be to wait a bit. There are also some low team totals tonight. For as many bullish predictions from Vegas, there are some bears as well. Dallas goaltending may be a decent GPP play tonight. Yes, we did say Cam Talbot. There are a few cash goalie options at least.

The emphasis will be to wait until closer to lock (7 p.m. ET) for any line shifts and goalie changes, etc. Also, watch for injuries and returns tonight as some projections may be impacted.

Other Options: Matt Murray (Cash play), Cam Talbot, John Gibson, Pekka Rinne (risky perhaps). More choices will come closer to lock. Watch for late line changes and injury news as that will have more impact than usual. With more players being shut down, there will be some new faces in unexpected places.

NHL DFS Picks for Tuesday: Top Lines to Stack

These are based on RotoQL lineup optimizer projections.

· NJD 1 – 1 will be higher owned tonight with Taylor Hall leading the way. Could float down a little closer to lock. Carolina just not as good on the road.

· NSH 1– It’s Forsberg Tuesday, and Minnesota on the road against top teams has gone poorly of late.

· PHI PP 1 – Dallas has struggled with the likes of Vancouver and Calgary of late and as a whole. Philadelphia has averaged 4.4 goals per game over its past five contests.

· EDM 1 – 1 will be owned so heavily, but with Columbus’s checking line banged up, McDavid could keep his roll going at home.

· CAR 1 – The Hurricanes line along with the Skinner line are ones to watch as contrarian plays tonight. Both are reasonably cheap in price.

· ANA PP 1 – It is high risk but it can draw penalties, and Vancouver has a tough time killing them.

· STL 1 – Even with San Jose rolling, the Blues are winners of five straight. Vladimir Tarasenko has heated up since his return from a shoulder ailment.

· WPG 1 –This has some mini-game-stack potential. Consider the two teams are top 10 in pace and both can easily generate 35 shots per 60. Kyle Connor quietly has approached 30 goals on the year. Watch for WPG 2, as well.

· DAL PP 1 – The Stars are likely to face some bad goaltending with Philadelphia and a sub-75-percent penalty kill on the road. It is worth a shot.

· PIT PP 1 – This is a little risky because of the Penguins road numbers, but Detroit has given up multiple goals on the penalty kill in six of its past 15 contests. Detroit is not rested either. Pittsburgh will go up in stock considerably once line shifts shake out.



These are just a few lines. As updates become more available, there will be more on social media. Watch to see who plays. That will swing ownership a little bit. Watch out for injuries, as there has been a heavy spotlight on Twitter. For analysis, The Fantasy Doctors is a good read. Our spotlight picks feature more value, which can mean more inherent risk. Those picks will mostly be lower owned.

NHL DFS Strategy: Reviewing what went wrong

The Kings and Jonathan Quick posted an easy 23-save shutout while Alexandiar Georgiev and Frederik Andersen were a dud. The funny part was James Reimer, who was advised to be a GPP play because of shot count. Reimer stopped 32 shots in what looked too simple. It was a nine-game slate with value plays doing better than expected.