'Impatient' Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks

Arjen Robben will rely on a "gut feeling" to decide his future as he prepares to hold contract talks with Bayern Munich.

The experienced winger's deal with the Bundesliga giants expires at the end of the season, but he is due to sit down for discussions with Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in April.

Robben is certainly not ready to end a wonderful career that has included successful spells with Chelsea and Real Madrid, as well as winning 96 caps for Netherlands.

"I'm a bit impatient, but unfortunately a decision on the extension of my contract has not yet happened," the 34-year-old told BR Sport.

"With Karl-Heinz Rummenigge I have agreed that we will hold talks in April, then we will see.

"I think that's the hardest part of getting into an age where you know, the end is coming closer, making the right decision is always, always difficult.

"I just have to wait and see what the gut feeling is like, how the body feels – everything you take with you, and then you make that decision in the moment."