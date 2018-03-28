New York YC unveils America's Cup details

The New York Yacht Club has gone back to its roots in unveiling its challenge name for the next America's Cup regatta in New Zealand.

The famous club, founded in 1844, will compete as "American Magic" in Auckland in 2021, it announced on Tuesday.

The name harks back to the 19th century origins of the oldest trophy in international sport.

"America" was the first boat to win the Cup in 1851, and "Magic" the first to defend it in 1870.

"American Magic builds on the legacy of those two yachts," said Philip Lotz, commodore of the New York Yacht Club, in a statement.

"The name embodies the mission of our campaign, which is to win the Cup and in the process build the foundation for a stronger competitive sailing culture in the United States."

The team expects to establish its primary base in Newport, Rhode island.

The 36th edition of the America's Cup was this week confirmed as taking place in Auckland.

It will involve fully foiling 75-foot monohull boats, a departure from the catamarans used during the 2017 regatta in Bermuda which was won by Team New Zealand.