Pittsburgh hires Duke assistant Jeff Capel

The University of Pittsburgh has found its new coach.

Pittsburgh to hire Duke assistant Jeff Capel, reports say

Duke assistant Jeff Capel on Tuesday agreed to a deal to make him the next men's basketball coach for the Panthers, the program announced.

"Coach Capel is a high-energy leader committed to being a part of our university and the city of Pittsburgh," Pitt AD Heather Lyke said in a statement. "He has a tremendous basketball pedigree and a strong track record of recruiting, developing and mentoring high-quality student-athletes. His relentless work ethic, passion for the game and clear vision of how to build a program capable of competing at the highest levels in the ACC and on the national stage are impressive. "

Capel agreed to a seven-year contract, ESPN reported, citing unidentified sources.

"I am honored to be named the head coach of the University of Pittsburgh men's basketball program," Capel said. "Pitt has a great tradition of success and I look forward to putting together a staff and team that will enable us to build on that tradition. As a lifelong Steelers fan, I know Pittsburgh as the 'City of Champions' and our goal from day one will be to recruit, coach and develop champions on the court, in the classroom and in the community."

Capel, 43, has served as an assistant to Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski since 2011. He even filled in as head coach when Krzyzewski underwent back surgery during the 2016-17 season, posting a 4-3 record. Before his stint at Duke, Capel was head coach at Oklahoma from 2006-11.



Capel will replace former Pitt coach Kevin Stallings, who was fired earlier this month after going winless in ACC competition this year.

Pitt went 8-24, losing all 18 conference games during the regular season before being eliminated in the first round of the ACC Tournament.