News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

NASCAR jackman injured at Martinsville says he tore muscles in leg, groin

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The jackman injured when struck during a pit stop for the No. 37 Chevrolet in Monday's STP 500 says he tore torn muscles in his leg and groin after a series of tests at a Charlotte, N.C. hospital.

NASCAR jackman injured at Martinsville released from hospital

NASCAR jackman injured at Martinsville released from hospital

Zack Thomas, working on driver Chris Buescher's crew, was hit during a stop early in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway and transported to a local hospital by ambulance. JTG Daugherty Racing team officials said no further details were available at the time of his release Monday evening.

In replying to well-wishers via Twitter, Young indicated that his right leg was injured. He provided an update to his injuries Tuesday night.




MORE:
NASCAR results at Martinsville: Clint Bowyer ends drought, wins STP 500

Thomas was replaced during Monday's race by Evan Marchal, the gasman for Buescher’s JTG Daugherty Racing teammate AJ Allmendinger, according to NASCAR.com.

Buescher finished 23rd in the race won by Clint Bowyer.

Back To Top