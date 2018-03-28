I don't want to lose: AJ defends NZ 'snub'

British superstar Anthony Joshua insists he didn't snub New Zealand media in the lead-up to his bout with Kiwi Joseph Parker in Cardiff.

Anthony Joshua was dubbed 'disrespectful' by Parker for a perceived snub of New Zealand media.

Olympic gold medallist Joshua, unbeaten in 20 fights since turning professional, was dubbed 'disrespectful' by the New Zealander before Tuesday's press conference in London.

"I don't want to lose," he said. "It's little things. People thought I walked out on the New Zealand press, but that wasn't the case.

"It was because I was there from 10.30 in the morning until 5pm, and I had to be back in the gym for 6.30pm to train, and I hadn't eaten.

"It wouldn't have mattered if it was African press, the Chinese press, Russian or the New Zealand press, I told my team 'can I make a move now because I have to be back in an hour and a half? Do they mind waiting?"

"But they didn't want to wait, and with all due respect, I have to focus on my training.

"The fear of losing is that unless I take care of my business, no one is going to want to interview me anyway so I have to make sure I stay focused."

Saturday's fight at the 78,000-capacity Principality Stadium represents the first time two unbeaten world champion heavyweights have ever gone toe-to-toe in the UK.

Joshua, who has won all of his 20 fights by knockout, is accustomed to the crowds.

The then-IBF champion's first stadium bout was the stunning defeat of Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley last April that won him the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight crowns.

He then made his first defence of the three belts at the Cardiff venue against Cameroonian-Frenchman Carlos Takam in October.

WBO champion Parker (24-0, 18 KO), by contrast, is preparing for by far the biggest crowd of his career, but heavy favourite Joshua isn't taking anything for granted.

"I feel like every fight is a blessing," Joshua said.

"Whether it's Joseph Parker sitting here, or X, X or X sitting here every fight will have reason in the long run.

"He's a champion, he's done well for himself and he's someone who will add something to my life journey.

"He's quick, and he can take a punch."