More Games swimming tickets to go on sale

Commonwealth Games organisers are expecting a final release of tickets for the swimming to sell quickly when they are made available on Wednesday.

Between 6000 to 8000 additional tickets for the in-demand sport will be made available on the Games website in one of the final ticket releases before the event starts next week.

Just over 150,000 tickets remain available for the Gold Coast Games with almost 1.1 million sold.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chief executive Mark Peters says over 90 per cent of tickets being sold represents a great result.

"By the time we kick off in the middle of next week we think we'll be in the small percentages and that's just outstanding, especially for a regional city," Peters told AAP.

Beach volleyball, diving, gymnastics and triathlon are among the sports to already be sold out for the Games.

As well as Wednesday's swimming releases, there are also handfuls of tickets available for the netball, track cycling and rugby sevens.

Limited tickets are also available for the marquee opening ceremony but Mr Peters said he expected the April 4 event to be a sellout.