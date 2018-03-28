News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

NBA to continue selling in-game broadcasting portions of more marketable games

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Want to watch the end of the Warriors-Cavaliers game, but don't have cable? The NBA has the solution.

NBA to continue selling in-game broadcasting portions of more marketable games

NBA to continue selling in-game broadcasting portions of more marketable games

According to ESPN, the NBA and digital partner Turner will sell in-game portions of more marketable games as they happen next season.



The league has already tried this, offering the fourth quarter of a game for 99 cents last week. The platform is called NBA Digital, and it appears the league and Turner are planning to expand past just fourth quarters next season.

The NBA and Turner already started offering League Pass games on an individual basis for $6.99, but they are now the first major sports league to offer fans the chance to buy parts of games.

“I think you’re going to get to the point where somebody wants to watch the last five minutes of the game, and they go click, they’ll pay a set price for five minutes as opposed to what they would pay for two hours of the game," Adam Silver said two years ago, via The Verge.



With online streaming becoming more popular and cable television taking a hit, the NBA has taken a step toward the future of sports broadcasting.

Back To Top