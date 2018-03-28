CARY, N.C. - The fresh faces named to the U.S. men’s national team have made such an impression on interim manager David Sarachan, that he believes it’d be unfair to name any particular standouts.

USMNT manager David Sarachan stays impressed with team, even as roster gets younger

“I hate to single out anyone because that means I’m leaving out a lot of players,” said Sarachan at a pre-training press conference Monday. “Nobody is here that shouldn’t be here. They all belong here, and they’ve all made a good case for themselves this week.”

MORE: Adu, Lamptey & 20 teenage superstars who failed to fulfil their potential

The U.S. has been in a transition period after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup. International friendlies that would have served as preparation for the 2018 tournament, are now focused on getting new names acclimated to the national team.

This side set to face Paraguay on Tuesday is no different. Eight players selected for the U.S. roster have no international caps, and another 10 have five or fewer. As a whole, the team is about 24 years old on average.

"If you look at the rosters we've put together over the three friendlies we've had, the theme has been giving players opportunity that we feel are going to be part of the bigger picture," Sarachan said. "We don't want to get so far ahead of ourselves. You just can't predict a year from now. But what you hope is that these friendlies and all these matches through 2018 will pay dividends in terms of the investment we're making to players that we think that when qualifying begins, and Gold Cup [starts], that they'll be ready."

While it might appear the U.S. team would be at a significant disadvantage against an experienced Paraguayan side, Sarachan believes the kids will be more than just alright.

“They’re looking to impress so they’re pushing each day in training,” he said. “The technical level of these guys has shown to be very, very good. Obviously with youth comes enthusiasm and energy, but I think the soccer has impressed me so far in training.

BENSON: Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm

This sentiment even extends to the veteran players of the squad. Eric Lichaj — who might not have the most international appearances but have made up for it with club-level experience — even echoed his manager’s sentiments when praising the young guys.

“All of them have been on it all week and have more energy than me,” he said before training Monday. “Maybe I had more energy when I was a bit younger, but it’s a little bit different now. They run all the time and do all the hard work more. When you get a little bit older, you get a little bit smarter, and know when to use it and when not to and stuff like that but they’ve all been really impressive. I’m not going to single anyone out because they’ve been really good.”

Other veterans on the team include DeAndre Yedlin, Darlington Nagbe and Bobby Wood — who will serve as leaders to help push the team’s youth through these games. Sarachan understands the importance of this guidance because his experience has taught him that success in practice doesn’t always guarantee success come game day.

“Now when the curtain goes up, and lights shine tomorrow night, we’ll see how [the players’ training] looks when it really counts,” he said.

Some players will probably find the adjustment harder than others. Others, however, like Tim Weah — an 18-year-old midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and son of Liberian soccer legend George Weah — are already entering the game with a seemingly fearless mindset.

“I think Paraguay’s bringing a lot of vets, so tomorrow we’re going to come out with a type of bang that they’re not going to expect from this team,” Weah said. “Because we do have a lot of young guys, a lot of guys who are playing for good teams. It’s going to be great and we’re going to shock them tomorrow.”

While he hasn’t chosen a starting 11 yet, Sarachan hinted that all six of his substitutions would be used meaning fans won’t have to wait long to see Weah — and the rest of the next generation of U.S. soccer — back up the praises they’ve received on the field.