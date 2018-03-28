Volvo Ocean Race organizers have confirmed a British sailor is presumed to be lost at sea after falling overboard in the Antarctic Ocean.

Volvo Ocean Race crew member presumed lost at sea

John Fisher, 47, had been competing for the Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag team on leg seven of the round-the-world race from Auckland, New Zealand, to Iajai, Brazil, when he went missing.

The Scallywag was some 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn when the accident happened, with their nearest competitors 200 miles away downwind.

A statement from the organizers confirmed an exhaustive search for several hours in extremely challenging weather conditions, but they were unable to recover their teammate.

Richard Brisius, president of the race, said: "Given the cold water temperature and the extreme sea state, along with the time that has now passed since he went overboard, we must now presume that John has been lost at sea.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to John's family and the entire Scallywag team."

Team Scallywag has now resumed the race, but not before Scallywag owner Lee Seng Huang released the following statement on Scallywag's Facebook page:

We are devastated by the news involving our crew member, John Fisher, following a man overboard incident early on Monday afternoon UTC.

Witty and the Scallywag crew have been battling extremely treacherous conditions in the Southern Ocean and this tragedy is heart breaking.

The crew did everything they could to recover John, leading an extensive search and rescue operation in stormy conditions. Now, with the forecast worsening and night falling, the team has made the difficult decision to head for landfall, 1,200 nautical miles away in South America.

Over our long passages, I have come to know Fish well. Despite the dangers of the sport he loved his sailing. He is one of our own, a long-standing member of the team. He is a great and experienced sailor, the finest human being and a true Scallywag.

Our thoughts and prayers are with John’s family and the crew at this most difficult time, and we are working with Volvo Ocean Race to provide all the support we can. Our focus now, is getting the boat and crew to a safe harbour.