Ronda Rousey and Mike Golic have painfully awkward interview

Ronda Rousey's MMA career came to an end with back-to-back losses, so she probably doesn't like thinking or talking about the sport.

That might explain the former UFC women's bantamweight champion's awkward and sarcastic response to a question from ESPN's Mike Golic about making a potential return.



MORE: Ronda Rousey confirms Stephanie McMahon slap was real

Rousey (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), never officially retried from MMA competition, but is now part of the WWE.

She is scheduled to make her in-ring debut at next month’s WrestleMania 34 extravaganza.

Golic: Would you fight again?

The full exchange between Rousey and Golic:



Golic: Let’s go back and start when you knew from the MMA when you were done there. When you knew in your mind, “I’m not going to fight anymore?”

Rousey: I never said that.

Golic: Ah, so there is a possibility that you could go back in time?

Rousey: There’s a possibility that I could go back in time? That’s your question to me?

Golic: Go back in time, and fight. Go back in the octagon.

Rousey: I do not have the ability to go back in time, no.

Rousey: I don’t know.


