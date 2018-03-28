Ronda Rousey's MMA career came to an end with back-to-back losses, so she probably doesn't like thinking or talking about the sport.

Ronda Rousey and Mike Golic have painfully awkward interview

That might explain the former UFC women's bantamweight champion's awkward and sarcastic response to a question from ESPN's Mike Golic about making a potential return.



Rousey (12-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), never officially retried from MMA competition, but is now part of the WWE.

She is scheduled to make her in-ring debut at next month’s WrestleMania 34 extravaganza.

Golic: Would you fight again?

The full exchange between Rousey and Golic: