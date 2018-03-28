Sailing: 'American Magic' to challenge for 2021 America's Cup

(Reuters) - The New York Yacht Club will compete as "American Magic" in challenging for the next America's Cup in New Zealand in 2021, they announced on Tuesday.

The name, adopted by the club and Bella Mente Quantum Racing Association, harks back to the 19th century origins of the oldest trophy in international sport.

"America" was the first boat to win the Cup in 1851, and "Magic" the first to defend it in 1870. The New York Yacht Club was founded in 1844.

"American Magic builds on the legacy of those two yachts," said Philip Lotz, commodore of the New York Yacht Club, in a statement.

"The name embodies the mission of our campaign, which is to win the Cup and in the process build the foundation for a stronger competitive sailing culture in the United States."

The team expects to establish its primary base in Newport, Rhode island.

The 36th edition of the America's Cup is set to be sailed off Auckland in fully foiling 75-foot monohull boats, a departure from the catamarans used during the 2017 competition in Bermuda.

New Zealand crushed Oracle Team USA last June with a stunning 7-1 victory in Bermuda's Great Sound.



