Cricket: No fear for recalled Renshaw

Matt Renshaw said he will head to South Africa with "no fear" after embattled Australia recalled the batsman ahead of the fourth and final Test

Renshaw was dropped for the Ashes, but got the call to return to the international stage on Tuesday amid a ball-tampering scandal which has shamed the tourists.

The opener, who turns 22 on Wednesday, could replace Cameron Bancroft, who admitted to trying to alter the condition of the ball with tape in the third Test at Newlands on Saturday.

Renshaw is ready to grasp his opportunity after making an unbeaten 81 in Queensland's victory over Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield final on Tuesday.

"It's going to be tough, but just sort of go over there with no fear and just enjoy the challenges," said Renshaw when asked about the prospect of facing the Proteas.

"I played them last year for my debut so I've sort of got some idea of what's coming, but I'll just try to enjoy getting back and playing for my country.

"I'll just enjoy the challenge of playing Test cricket. It's not every day you get to play for your country, so I'm really looking forward to getting back into the Test arena and seeing where I'm at in terms of my new-found form.

"Hopefully that works and if it doesn't, I'll not put too much pressure of myself."