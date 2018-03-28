Erasmus calls on 11 Bulls for first Springboks camp

New South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has called up 11 Bulls players for the first of three alignment camps in Vanderbijlpark.

Erasmus, named as Allister Coetzee's successor at the start of this month, will step up preparations for the new international season with three camps next month.

The uncapped Lizo Gqoboka, RG Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Roelof Smit, Embrose Papier and Travis Ismaiel have been given the call by Erasmus in a new era for the Springboks.

Trevor Nyakane, Lood de Jager, Handre Pollard, Jesse Kriel and Warrick Gelant will also be present at a four-day camp south of Johannesburg, starting on Sunday.

"As much as we don't want to disrupt the weekly preparations of our Vodacom Super Rugby teams it is equally important that we continue with preparations of the Springboks in the background," said Erasmus.

"The Vodacom Bulls have a bye on the weekend of 7 April, the DHL Stormers and Emirates Lions are not involved the following weekend [14 April] while the Cell C Sharks are not action on 28 April, allowing us the opportunity to assemble in three groups.

“We will be starting as a new group and it is therefore also very important that the Springbok coaches meet, engage and strategise with as many players as possible we have in mind for the forthcoming Tests against Wales and England."