Zion Williamson steals show at McDonald's All American dunk contest

Zion Williamson is a dunking machine.

The Duke commit won the Powerade Jam Fest dunk contest on Monday ahead of Wednesday's McDonald’s All American Game.



Williamson gave the nation a preview of the dunking skills he'll be showcasing on the college level next season.



In the final round, Williamson attempted a jaw-dropping dunk, and narrowly missed.



Because his missed dunks are still better than most everyone's made dunks, he still took home the championship trophy.

