Zion Williamson is a dunking machine.

Zion Williamson steals show at McDonald's All American dunk contest

The Duke commit won the Powerade Jam Fest dunk contest on Monday ahead of Wednesday's McDonald’s All American Game.



Zion Williamson DESTROYED the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/6a5inAdXXS

— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2018



Williamson gave the nation a preview of the dunking skills he'll be showcasing on the college level next season.



Zion in slow mo pic.twitter.com/hDDil1ZT5A

— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) March 27, 2018



In the final round, Williamson attempted a jaw-dropping dunk, and narrowly missed.



Zion Williamson's missed dunks are better than most made dunks. pic.twitter.com/1AgF9UJHBV

— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 27, 2018



Because his missed dunks are still better than most everyone's made dunks, he still took home the championship trophy.