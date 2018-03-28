Zion Williamson steals show at McDonald's All American dunk contest

Zion Williamson is a dunking machine.
The Duke commit won the Powerade Jam Fest dunk contest on Monday ahead of Wednesday's McDonald’s All American Game.
Zion Williamson DESTROYED the dunk contest pic.twitter.com/6a5inAdXXS
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2018
Williamson gave the nation a preview of the dunking skills he'll be showcasing on the college level next season.
Zion in slow mo pic.twitter.com/hDDil1ZT5A
— Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) March 27, 2018
In the final round, Williamson attempted a jaw-dropping dunk, and narrowly missed.
Zion Williamson's missed dunks are better than most made dunks. pic.twitter.com/1AgF9UJHBV
— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 27, 2018
Because his missed dunks are still better than most everyone's made dunks, he still took home the championship trophy.