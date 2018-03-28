Teddy Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million "prove me" deal with the Jets this offseason, and it appears the Vikings weren't ready to give him that chance because of lingering concerns about his health.

Vikings felt Teddy Bridgewater's knee needed further recovery

According to ESPN.com, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer felt Bridgewater's surgically repaired knee was holding up well in practice, but Vikings medical staff still felt there were limitations.

"The reports I’d get back from the medical people weren’t as positive as I was about it," Zimmer said. "That’s kind of how it came down is that his knee wasn’t as … he still has some recovery to do. When I watched him in practice, he moved well, I didn’t see limitations, but from what I was told there were some."

Bridgewater, after missing all of last season with a torn ACL, chose to sign with the Jets this offseason to compete with veteran Josh McCown. New York reportedly tried to sign Kirk Cousins, but the former Redskins gunslinger chose to replace Bridgewater in Minnesota.

Vikings medical staff may have had concerns regarding Bridgewater's long-term health, but he was cleared to rejoin the active roster for the Vikings' playoff run.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan also raised concerns about Bridgewater's health entering offseason workouts.

“That injury may take some time to fully recover from,” Maccagnan said, via New York Daily News. “Any player you sign in free agency, there’s a bit of a reward-risk aspect to it. But we thought in particularly with him, we can help him regain his previous form that he showed earlier in his career where he was a very good young quarterback.”

“Everything has led us to believe that not only does he have a chance to do that,” Maccagnan continued, “But when you really get to know (him) … from a character, work-ethic standpoint, he’s a guy that we’d like to take the bet on and see what he can do.”