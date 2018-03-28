News

LaVar Ball announces tryouts for his professional basketball league

In December, LaVar Ball announced his plans to launch a basketball league for nationally ranked players who have graduated from high school but don't want to go to college.

Turns out he wasn't joking.

On Monday, Ball posted a Twitter video about the Junior Basketball Association's tryout dates and locations in April.



Ball said the league's selection committee will consist of former Suns coach Earl Watson, former UCLA star Ed O’Bannon and Ball's son and current Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

The announcement caused the website to crash, as users were greeted by a "request timeout" message.

