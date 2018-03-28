Joseph Parker is confident he can beat Anthony Joshua on Saturday and leave Cardiff's Vitality Stadium with four heavyweight titles.

Joseph Parker confident he'll defeat Anthony Joshua: 'These belts are mine'

The New Zealander puts his own unbeaten 24-0 record on the line against WBA, IBF and IBO champion Joshua – himself yet to taste defeat as a professional – in this weekend's unification fight.

Parker's task looks a daunting one given Joshua's impressive display to beat Wladimir Klitschko 12 months ago, but he remains positive about his own chances.

"I'm going to beat him," he told a media conference. "I've not decided how I want to beat him yet, I'll see how I feel on fight night. These belts are mine. I feel it is my time, I am young, fast, strong and determined to win. I am not here for a payday, I am here to be part of history.

"He's a great champion, we respect him and what he has achieved. We love challenges, we see this as a big challenge which is why I want to fight him. I am the best Joseph Parker there is. I am ready, confident, sharp and my movement is better than ever. I'm taking those belts back to New Zealand and Samoa."





Parker's trainer Kevin Barry is just as confident the 26-year-old can cause an upset and add to his WBO strap, believing the Kiwi has more skill than his opponent.

MORE:

Anthony Joshua expects Joseph Parker knockout



"They are two very skillful guys, young and at the top of their game," he said. "Two champions who are undefeated.

"It will come down to who executes the game plan best on the night. I believe Parker has the best skill, can do more [and] has the fastest hands of all the heavyweights. Joseph has wanted this challenge for so long, to prove he is the best heavyweight in the world. We believe he wins, otherwise we wouldn't be here."