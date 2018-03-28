Aaron Holiday is going pro.

UCLA G Aaron Holiday declares for NBA Draft

The UCLA guard announced Monday he will forgo his senior year with the Bruins and enter the NBA Draft.



After much thought and consideration, my family and I feel it is in my best interest to declare for the 2018 NBA draft. I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play this sport. I also want to thank my family, my coaches , UCLA, and the fans for always supporting me.

Holiday, 21, averaged a Pac-12-leading 20.3 points per game this season while also averaging a team-high 5.8 assists per game.

Holiday will look to join his older brother and former UCLA star Jrue Holiday, who plays for the Pelicans. The 6-1 junior is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick in most mock drafts.