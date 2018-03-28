Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Jesus rejects new Man City contract

Jesus rejects new Man City contract

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Barcelona line up shock Shaw swoop

Gabriel Jesus has rejected the offer of a new contract from Manchester City, according to The Times.

The Brazil international striker turned down a new weekly wage of £90,000 - a 40 per cent increase on his current deal.

Any further talks will now be delayed until after the World Cup, with the 20-year-old holding out for at least £100,000 per week.

Man Utd target Milinkovic-Savic to cost €150 million

Lazio president Claudio Lotito will not sell Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for anything less than €150 million, claims Sport Mediaset .

The Serbian midfielder is reportedly one of the options being considered by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to replace the retiring Michael Carrick in the summer.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus are also tracking his progress, with reports suggesting bids in the region of €70m will be forthcoming at the end of the season.

However, Lazio are under no financial pressure to sell and Lotito will only start talks over the potential sale of Milinkovic-Savic for a figure of €150m.

Man City & Man Utd to fight for Seri

Manchester City and Manchester United have both registered their interest in signing Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, reports the Manchester Evening News .

The local rivals are both looking to bring in a holding midfielder over the summer, and have held a long-standing interest in Seri.

The Ivory Coast international was a target for Barcelona last summer, but could now move to the Premier League as City and United prepare to fight it out for his signature.

Alonso ignoring talk of Real Madrid return

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso is paying no attention to reports suggesting that he could soon return to his roots at Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old was born and raised in the Spanish capital, and he joined the Blancos’ academy system as a promising youngster.

His impressive form for Chelsea since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2016 has seen him linked with a second stint in Madrid, but he is ignoring the speculation.

Barcelona line up shock Shaw swoop

Barcelona are prepared to pounce on discord between Jose Mourinho and Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, according to the Mirror .

Shaw is ready to leave Old Trafford after his clashes with Mourinho, and with just one year left on his deal after this season, United may have to sell.

And Barcelona, who are in the market for another left-back, see Shaw as a potential value, though they may face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.

'Barcelona definitely want Under'

Roma's sporting director Monchi claims Barcelona are interested in young Turkey star Cengiz Under.

Under has scored five goals in 21 Serie A appearances since moving to the Giallorossi from Istanbul Basaksehir in July.

And Monchi, a highly-regarded judge of talent who joined Roma from Sevilla last April, claimed the young forward is being monitored by La Liga's leaders.

Sevilla 'working on' Barca target Lenglet

Sevilla are working to ensure Barcelona target Clement Lenglet does not depart the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The 22-year-old centre-back has drawn interest from some of Europe's top clubs, but Sevilla president Jose Castro says his side will do everything it can to keep the Frenchman around.

Juve join €50m De Ligt chase

Juventus have joined the chase to sign Ajax’s highly rated teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt, reports Sport Mediaset .

De Ligt is one of the brightest prospects in European football and was watched by Barcelona scouts during the Netherlands’ friendly defeat by England last Friday.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested in the 18-year-old, with Juve now among De Ligt’s admirers amid reports of a €50 million summer approach.

Bayern and Dortmund want Hasenhuttl

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are set to enter a fight to land Ralph Hasenhuttl from RB Leipzig as their next coach, Bild claims.

The Bundesliga leaders are said to have been knocked back by Thomas Tuchel recently as they look to find a replacement for Jupp Heynckes for next season.

Bayern have now turned their attention to the Leipzig boss, but Dortmund have taken a shine to him too as they consider new options as Peter Stoger is yet to impress.

Can denies £200k-a-week demands report

Emre Can has hit out at newspaper reports suggesting that he will demand a £200k-a-week contract to stay at Liverpool.

The Reds midfielder has been strongly linked with a summer exit from Anfield when his current deal expires, with Juventus mooted as a possible destination, but he insists he is growing frustrated at reports surrounding his future.

Inter face Juventus fight for Joao Cancelo

Inter Milan are determined to keep hold of Joao Cancelo but face difficulties in raising the €35 million required to match the on-loan Valencia defender's buy-out clause.

Goal understands that Juventus are keeping a close eye on proceedings and are ready to swoop if Inter fail to complete a transfer for the 23-year-old.

The deal that Inter have struck means that they must stump up the money for the Portuguese right-back by May 31, which poses them problems as that means it falls under the budget of the current campaign, potentially leaving the door open for the Serie A champions to make a move.

Arsenal-linked Doucoure wants Champions League

Abdoulaye Doucoure has insisted that he wants to play Champions League football at some point in his career as he continues to be linked with a Watford exit.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been mentioned as potential interested parties, with it appearing that the 25-year-old is considering his long-term future at Vicarage Road.

Hazard happy at Chelsea

Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Chelsea and is not thinking about his future amid speculation he could leave in the summer.

The Belgium international has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the playmaker has two years left on his Chelsea contract and is focusing on the end of the season and the World Cup.

Norwich want £25m for Maddison

Norwich City will demand £25 million to sell Premier League target James Maddison in the summer, according to The Sun .

Maddison has impressed for Norwich this season and the England Under 21 international is expected to be sold at the end of the campaign.

Everton, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been watching the 21-year-old, and Norwich are determined to bring in a big fee for the player.

Barca may run up against FFP barrier for Griezmann

Chelsea and Manchester United's have the ability to pay striker Antoine Griezmann higher wages than Barcelona according to Sky Sports contributor Guillem Balague .

Barcelona remain the favorites to land Griezmann, who has a £88 million release clause in his contract and is expected to depart Atletico Madrid this summer.

However, Barca are running up against Financial Fair Play constraints and may be limited in what they can offer Griezmann, while Chelsea and Manchester United can provide an increase in wages.

Neymar wants Alisson at Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar wants international team-mate Alisson to join him at Real Madrid if he is to sign with the La Liga giants, reports Don Balon .

Neymar wants a large group of Brazilians at Madrid, and the Roma goalkeeper is a clear option for the club as a potential replacement for Keylor Navas.

Alisson has attracted interested from Liverpool this season and Jurgen Klopp will push hard to land him at Anfield.

Roma ready to take Kovacic off Madrid’s hands

Roma are determined to land Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who looks to escape a frustrating situation, according to Don Balon .

Roma sporting director Monchi is willing to do anything to land the Croatia international and knows Madrid need funds to complete a planned squad overhaul this summer.

However, Roma face competition from both Inter and A.C. Milan in their quest to bring Kovacic back to Serie A.

Ceballos vows to fight for Real Madrid place

Dani Ceballos has conceded he spoke with his old coach at Real Betis in January but insists he intends to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

Ceballos made a high-profile move to Real Madrid in the summer but has found playing time hard to come by since arriving at the Bernabeu.

However, despite his initial setbacks, Ceballos believes things can change and vows “no one” can take away his Real Madrid hope.

Favre to leave Nice ahead of potential Bundesliga return

Nice manager Lucien Favre is nearing a buyout with the club ahead of a possible return to the Bundesliga, according to France Football .

Favre and Nice are looking to come to an amicable parting at the end of the season that includes a buyout of £3 million.

The former Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach boss would love to return to Germany with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich both potentially on the lookout for new managers at the end of the season.