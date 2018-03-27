This year’s Future Champions tournament was full of emotion and entertainment for all involved, from the teams to the actual fans in attendance. Off the field, this year’s spectacle continued to include a meaningful project called Adopt-A-School.

Espanyol take courage from Future Champions tournament

The campaign consisted of 12 local primary schools in the Soweto area being invited (facilitated through the Gauteng Department of Education) to attend the games.

During the fixtures draw, that took place on the 14th March, each team participating was allocated a school with LaLiga’s RCD Espanyol adopting Lulama Primary School from Klipspruit, Soweto. Approximately 20 learners from the school got the chance to attend the games daily to sing and cheer for the Spanish team.

In the end, as a reward for all their efforts, the learners received LaLiga and Espanyol branded merchandise made up of t-shirts, caps, water bottles, pens, shorts and much more.

Despite a disappointing end to their tournament with an 8th place finish, the Espanyol team expressed its joy in its involvement in the tournament with special moments throughout, the hamper handover to the school being one of the highlights for the team during their short stay in Mzansi.

“It’s been a great experience for a club like Espanyol to be part of such an exciting and very competitive tournament that brings together some of the best up and coming talent from around the world," Antoni Alegre, MK Director of RDC Espanyol.

"Being in South Africa, a place where the Spanish national team won the 2010 World Cup is quite symbolic for us and despite results not going our way in tournament, we’ve had an amazing experience overall," he said.

"One of the highlights for us includes the amazing support we received from the public throughout as well as the donation that took place with the team and Lulama Primary School. Overall, we’d like to say thank you and we take with us several lessons that will improve us as a team as well as memories everyone involved with the club will remember for many years to come”, concluded Alegre.