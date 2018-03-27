Kenya v CAR: Key players for Harambee Stars in second friendly
1
Patrick Matasi
Patrick Matasi: He was on top form with good saves against Comoros, but at time made hastened decisions that almost cost the team. He should be calmer against CAR and ensure he makes timely decisions.
2
Ismael Gonzalez
Ismael Gonzalez: He will be given another start and should expect a tougher outing meaning his positioning will be vital. Gonzalez will also be expected to help the team in attack, as well as bring crosses from the right when an opportunity arises.
3
Aboud Omar
Aboud Omar: Did a good job against Comoros though at times he was caught out of position. His intelligence and ability to pass will be needed in the match against CAR. His inch perfect crosses will also be required especially within the opponent's danger zone.
4
David Owino
David Owino: The Central African Republic is known for having quick attackers, who can punish when an opportunity comes by. ‘Calabar’ should ensure he effectively marshals the defense and stops potential attacks by the opponents. His aggressiveness will be needed in this game.
5
Macdonald Mariga
McDonald Mariga: With captain Victor Wanyama out, Mariga should be able to run the midfield effectively. His vision and ability to control the game will be much needed, as well as his leadership. The most important thing will be his ability to initiate attacks.
6
Francis Kahata
Francis Kahata: It is high time coach Okumbi gave Kahata a creative role, just in front of the two midfielders. Under Adel Amrouche, he excelled in this role at any given time, and he should be once again be handed that responsibility. He will be key in unlocking the opponents’ defense.
7
Clifton Miheso
Clifton Miheso: Came in as a second half substitute and immediately made an impact by scoring Kenya’s second goal. Miheso has the ability to dribble and pass, and most importantly score as seen in past matches. This is the game that he will be needed to use his skills well.
8
Michael Olunga
The FC Girona striker missed several good chances that could have changed the outcome of the game. If Kenya has to win against CAR, Olunga must learn to be clinical in front of the goal or else things might go bad.