Russia vs France: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

France travel to 2018 World Cup hosts Russia on Tuesday looking to end a run of four games without a win.

Les Bleus gave up a 2-0 lead against Colombia on Friday to lose 3-2 on Friday, while Russia were thumped 3-0 by five-time World Cup winners Brazil.

This will be the last outing before nations announce their provisional World Cup squad lists and offers an opportunity for fringe players to claim their place at the tournament.

Game Russia vs France Date Tuesday, March 27 Time 16:50 BST / 11:50 ET

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN and through the WatchESPN app.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN WatchESPN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on MUTV and through the MUTV app.

UK TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV

Squads & Team News

Position Russia players Goalkeepers Akinfeev, Gabulov, Lunev, Selikhov Defenders Granat, Kudryashov, Zhirkov, Smolnikov, Ignatyev, Kombarov, Kutepov, Neustadter, Rausch, Semyonov Midfielders Glushakov, Zobnin, Samedov, Golovin, Dzagoev, Yerokhin, Kuzyayev, Miranchuk, Cheryshev, Shvets Forwards Zabolotny, Miranchuk, Smolov

Midfielder Roman Zobnin will play no part in the game, with CSKA's Alan Dzagoev set to start in his place.

Russia will continue with their 3-5-2 formation despite being beaten 3-0 by Brazil on Friday.

Potential Russia XI: Akinfeev; Kutepov, Granat, Kudryashov; Samedov, Golovin, Glushakov, Dzagoev, Kombarov; Smolov, Miranchuk

Position France players Goalkeepers Areola, Lloris, Mandanda Defenders Digne, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Koscielny, Pavard, Sidibe, Umtiti, Varane Midfielders Kante, Lemar, Matuidi, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso Forwards Ben Yedder, Dembele, Giroud, Griezmann, Martial, Mbappe

Didier Deschamps will rotate the team which fell to defeat at home to Colombia, with Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele, Anthony Martial and Theo Hernandez pushing for a start.

Florian Thauvin has not travelled with his international team-mates as a result of a hamstring injury.

Probable France XI: Lloris; Sidibe, Varane, Pavard, Hernandez; Kante, Pogba; Dembele, Martial, Griezmann, Giroud

Betting & Match Odds

Despite throwing away a two-goal lead against Colombia on Friday, France come into the friendly tie against Russia as 4/7 favourites with dabblebet .

The hosts are 9/2 to claim victory, while a draw is 14/5.

Match Preview

Both sides were on the losing side on Friday as their preparations for the summer World Cup began.

Hosts Russia invited Brazil to Luzhniki Stadium and were beaten 3-0, with goals from Miranda, Philippe Coutinho, and Paulinho confirming victory for Tite's side.

In Paris, France took a 2-0 lead through Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar before collapsing late on in their tie with Colombia.

Luis Muriel, Radamel Falcao, and an 85th-minute penalty from Juan Fernando Quintero saw the Group H side leave the French capital with a win.

Both nations will be looking to use Tuesday's meeting as a platform to build momentum ahead of the summer's tournament, with France now without a win in their last four outings.