Sailing: Volvo Ocean Race crew member presumed lost at sea

Volvo Ocean Race organisers have confirmed a British sailor is presumed to be lost at sea after falling overboard in the Southern Ocean.

Volvo Ocean Race crew member presumed lost at sea

John Fisher had been competing for the Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag team on leg seven of the round-the-world race from Auckland, New Zealand to Iajai in Brazil when he went missing.

The Scallywag team were some 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn when the accident happened, with their nearest competitors 200 miles away downwind.

A statement from the organisers confirmed an exhaustive search for several hours in extremely challenging weather conditions, but they were unable to recover their team-mate.

Richard Brisius, president of the race, said: "Given the cold water temperature and the extreme sea state, along with the time that has now passed since he went overboard, we must now presume that John has been lost at sea.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to John's family and the entire Scallywag team."

Team Scallywag have now resumed the race.