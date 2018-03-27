Super League strugglers Huddersfield Giants have parted company with head coach Rick Stone after Friday's 48-10 thrashing at the hands of Wigan Warriors.

Rugby League: Struggling Giants sack Stone after Wigan thrashing

The Giants have made a miserable start to the 2018 season with just two wins from their opening seven matches, leaving them second-bottom on four points.

Stone had been in charge since 2016 and led the club to the Super 8s last term, but their poor start to the new campaign has seen the Australian replaced by Chris Thorman.

READ MORE: Itoje dismisses tiredness talk

READ MORE: Ford boots in-form Tigers to win over Wasps

READ MORE: Former Wales prop Jones to retire

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "It is a very difficult call for any club to make in respect of the head coach but the board felt that a change was needed and that the change should be made sooner rather than later with much of the season still to run.

"Rick Stone is an outstanding man, character and coach but the results for us simply haven't worked out as anyone would have wished for.

"Everyone here will be upset to see Rick leave as he is a very popular man but with this decision now made we focus on supporting Chris Thorman in the role with the recognition that we will be inundated with offers of names wanting to come in – all of which we will evaluate in the fullness of time.

"Chris understands this but he also understands that this is an opportunity for him to put himself forward too as he knows he is very highly thought of in our club."