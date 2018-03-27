Messi: I have no problem with Dybala

Argentina captain Lionel Messi insisted he has no issue with countryman and Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

Dybala previously admitted it was difficult playing alongside Barcelona's five-time Ballon d'Or winner as the pair operate in similar positions on the field.

With Dybala struggling to break into Jorge Sampaoli's line-up for the World Cup in Russia, Messi was asked about those comments and his relationship with the 24-year-old attacker and he assured there was no problem.

"Paulo and I talked about that, what he said is true, for Juventus he plays the same role I do," Messi told Fox Sports.

"With me in the national team he played further out on the left, which he's not as used to.

"It's more difficult for us to play there, I don't often go out to the left. On the right we can cut in and have the whole pitch in front of us.

"I understood what he said, there was no need to clarify anything."

Messi is poised to return for Tuesday's international friendly against Spain after sitting out last week's 2-0 victory over Italy.

Dybala, however, is not in the squad following his exclusion from the latest squad.