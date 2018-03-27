Games' tourists warned to avoid art fakes

Tourists visiting the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games are being warned to make sure any indigenous artwork they purchase is genuine.

The Office of Fair Trading has undergone compliance checks at 152 businesses throughout Queensland before the Games with only 12 warranting further investigation.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath says indigenous artworks make a beautiful souvenir for visitors and she's hopeful the results of the compliance checks show artists and buyers won't be caught out.