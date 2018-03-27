The golf world used to be abuzz with someone other than Tiger Woods.

Former teen star Ty Tryon to make first Web.com Tour start since 2012

Ty Tryon first joined the PGA Tour as a 16-year-old phenom, but the sport wasn't kind. Tryon, now 33-years-old, finished with just 32 career PGA Tour starts and one top-10 finish. Not only did Tryon fizzle out of the PGA Tour, he hasn't played a sanctioned professional golf event since 2012.

But that's about to change.

Tryon survived Monday qualifiers this week to earn a spot in the Web.com Tour's Savannah Golf Championship. It's his first Web.com Tour event since 2012.



There’s no quit in Ty Tryon.



The former teen phenom will make his first #WebTour start since 2012 @webtoursavannah after surviving the Monday qualifier! pic.twitter.com/TVaqx7nayP

— Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) March 27, 2018



With Woods enjoying a successful comeback from his fourth back surgery since 2014, and Tryon resurfacing, 2018 may just be the year of comebacks in professional golf.