He didn't throw this one back into the crowd.

Rangers' rookie Lias Andersson scores first NHL goal

In his debut game in the NHL, New York Rangers rookie Lias Andersson scored his first goal. Andersson was recalled from AHL Hartford alongside fellow rookie Filip Chytil on Sunday, with both players earning a look for a Rangers team that is well outside of the playoff picture.

The 19-year-old's first-ever NHL goal was an opportunistic tally in the second period of Monday's game against the Capitals after he had drifted in front of goal while teammate Jimmy Vesey drew the attention of two Washington players. Vesey slid the puck to an awaiting Andersson, who ripped a one-timer past Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer.



Lias Andersson (19 years, 164 days) is the youngest player in @NYRangers history to score in his NHL debut, eclipsing the mark set by Mike Allison (19 years, 195 days) on Oct. 9, 1980 at BOS. #NHLStats #WSHvsNYR pic.twitter.com/rMAvk1nI2G

— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 27, 2018



While it was a personal milestone for Andersson, the goal was merely a consolation marker for his team as the Rangers ultimately fell 4-2.

Andersson has had a whirlwind season even before Monday's contest. A first-round pick (seventh overall) in 2017, he played 22 games with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League before moving on to Hartford, where he scored five goals and added nine assists in 24 games ahead of his his call-up to the NHL.

The Swede also captained his nation's World Junior Championship team earlier this year, causing a bit of a controversy when he tossed his silver medal into the crowd after Sweden lost in the final to Canada. The fan who caught the medal eventually returned it to the dejected player.