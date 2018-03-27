Fanning to bow out at Bells Beach

Triple world champion Mick Fanning is at peace with himself, certain he has picked the right time and the perfect place to end his professional surfing career.

Mick Fanning is a four-time winner of the World Surf League event at Bells Beach.

The 36-year-old Fanning announced his impending World Surf League departure last month.

He could have bowed out at the season-opening event at home on the Gold Coast.

But instead he chose the upcoming Rip Curl Pro at iconic Bells Beach - an event he has won four times, including his first top-tier title as a teenaged wildcard in 2001.

"I don't want to put any expectations on it; I'm just going to go and surf," Fanning told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'm stoked that I've got a whole bunch of family and friends coming down.

"We're going to have a good time.

"(Retirement) is something that's been going on in my mind for a few years now and it was always the idea to come and finish at Bells.

"Obviously home is a great event but I just feel it's too hectic for me, getting pulled every which way.

"It's great to come down here. I feel calmer down here."

Fanning had been contemplating the approaching end of his career even before his celebrated encounter with a shark at Jeffreys Bay in 2015.

"For me it was just building up the courage to come up with the right time to do it and it feels right now," he said.

"Obviously going back last year and doing a full year on tour as well, I ticked off any questions that I had and now I'm ready to go and enjoy some new adventures.

" ... you get to a point where it's just not the same.

"You try and get yourself up and get ready for heats; instead of getting up and going training you're sleeping in.

"You just feel yourself drift away a bit.

"I've had a lot of fun on tour, don't get me wrong.

"It's just something upstairs that say it's time."

Two-time defending world champ John John Florence said he would grasp one final opportunity at Bells over the coming days to learn from one of the sport's all-time greats.

"Finding the perfect way to bow out would definitely be a tricky thing to do and that's what I admire about Mick; he's doing it so well," Florence told AAP.

"If you're Mick Fanning, why not do it at Bells?

"This an event he has done so well at in the past, he's been such a dominant surfer here, so it really seems appropriate."

The Rip Curl Pro could get underway as soon as Wednesday, with conditions expected to be at their best over the Easter long weekend.