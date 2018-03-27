Ndamukong Suh is taking his talents to the West Coast after joining the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams sign DT Ndamukong Suh on one-year deal

The 31-year-old defensive tackle reached agreement with the Rams on a one-year deal, the NFL team announced Monday.

Suh, who was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 14, is reportedly set to earn $14million in Los Angeles.

"We are excited have Ndamukong as a part of the Los Angeles Rams," general manager Les Snead said in a statement.

"He's been an outstanding player in this league and we are looking forward to him being a part of our defense."

After leaving the Dolphins, Suh attracted interest from the Rams, the New Orleans Saints and the Tennessee Titans after the New York Jets pulled their contract offer.

Suh was a three-time All-Pro in five seasons with the Detroit Lions before signing a six-year, $114m contract with Miami in 2015.

He had 15.5 sacks in three seasons with the Dolphins and has made just one Pro Bowl since 2014.

Rams defensive co-ordinator Wade Phillips now has Suh, Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers on the front line of an already stout 3-4 defense.