The Philadelphia 76ers announced that rookie point guard Markelle Fultz will return against the Denver Nuggets.

Fultz to make long-awaited return for Sixers

Selected with the number one pick in last year's NBA Draft, Fultz has only played four games this season due to a shoulder injury amid his shooting woes.

Fultz has not suited up for a game since October, however, the 19-year-old will feature for the 76ers on Monday.

Philadelphia (42-30) are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings after winning six successive games.

Ben Simmons and All-Star Joel Embiid have led the 76ers this season, but getting positive minutes out of Fultz could make them playoff sleepers.

Fultz was averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game before his injury.