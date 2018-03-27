News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Fultz to make long-awaited return for Sixers

Omnisport
Omnisport /

The Philadelphia 76ers announced that rookie point guard Markelle Fultz will return against the Denver Nuggets.

Fultz to make long-awaited return for Sixers

Fultz to make long-awaited return for Sixers

Selected with the number one pick in last year's NBA Draft, Fultz has only played four games this season due to a shoulder injury amid his shooting woes.

Fultz has not suited up for a game since October, however, the 19-year-old will feature for the 76ers on Monday.

Philadelphia (42-30) are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings after winning six successive games.

Ben Simmons and All-Star Joel Embiid have led the 76ers this season, but getting positive minutes out of Fultz could make them playoff sleepers.

Fultz was averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game before his injury.

Back To Top