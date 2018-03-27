The 76ers announced that rookie point guard Markelle Fultz is available to play Monday night against the Nuggets.



76ers rule Markelle Fultz available to play Monday vs. Nuggets .@MarkelleF is available to play tonight.

— x - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 26, 2018



Fultz, selected No. 1 overall in last year's NBA Draft, has played just four games this season due to a shoulder injury. He has not suited up for a game since October.

Philadelphia (42-30) are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings after winning six straight games. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have led the 76ers this season, but getting positive minutes out of Fultz could make them playoff sleepers.

Fultz was averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game before his injury.