CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

76ers rule Markelle Fultz available to play Monday vs. Nuggets

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The 76ers announced that rookie point guard Markelle Fultz is available to play Monday night against the Nuggets.



Fultz, selected No. 1 overall in last year's NBA Draft, has played just four games this season due to a shoulder injury. He has not suited up for a game since October.

Philadelphia (42-30) are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings after winning six straight games. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have led the 76ers this season, but getting positive minutes out of Fultz could make them playoff sleepers.

Fultz was averaging 6.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game before his injury.

